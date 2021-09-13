ChainX Price Tops $4.05 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00009056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $45.39 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00174980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,403.23 or 0.99253969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.17 or 0.07157769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00906088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,202,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

