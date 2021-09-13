Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $8.50. 82,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 55,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHAQ. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 by 63,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

