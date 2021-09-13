Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s Quiet Period To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CNTQU opened at $10.19 on Monday. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

