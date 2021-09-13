Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $11.27 on Monday, hitting $429.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.93.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

