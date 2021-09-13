Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,429 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $787.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

