ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Hits $487,122.99

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $487,122.99 and $26,616.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00122191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00175135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,831.43 or 0.99936504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.47 or 0.07158881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00925900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

