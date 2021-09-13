ChatCoin Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $38,984.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,680.23 or 0.99888102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00083872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

