Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.