Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.98. 812,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The company has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

