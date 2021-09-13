Chia Network (XCH) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $208.28 or 0.00462202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $329.54 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00122579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00174618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,092.24 or 1.00067782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.07 or 0.07159237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.14 or 0.00901307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

