Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 1,304,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,723. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

