Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,807.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,562.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

