Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDSVF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF remained flat at $$11,800.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,865.95 and a 52-week high of $12,046.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10,974.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9,869.52.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.