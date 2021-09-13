Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.27 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

