Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 target price (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

