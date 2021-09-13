Chonk Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $13,772.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $64.46 or 0.00142381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

