Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $253,437.24 and $11.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00152151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.