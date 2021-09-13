CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 45,376 shares.The stock last traded at $20.17 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 127,063 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

