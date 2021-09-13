Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $104,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.30.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

