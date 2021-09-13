CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO Acquires $34,650.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.87. 81,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Featured Article: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.