CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO Acquires $34,650.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.87. 81,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

