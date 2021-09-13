CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba Buys 12,977 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba acquired 12,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba acquired 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,950. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

