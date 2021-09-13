Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.60

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.
A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
