Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.60

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.