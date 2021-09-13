Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Cimpress worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cimpress by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $84.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.