Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 7.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 126,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,175,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 310,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 594,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 479,854 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cinemark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.