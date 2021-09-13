Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cintas by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $403.71 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.