Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.68

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 33369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

