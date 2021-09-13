Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,899 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of AvalonBay Communities worth $81,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $41,175,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AVB opened at $223.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

