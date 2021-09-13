Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 726.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.57% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $112,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $71.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.