Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kimberly-Clark worth $98,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.