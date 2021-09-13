Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ecolab worth $87,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 42,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.84 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.