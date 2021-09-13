Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $117,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,605,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,627,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $92.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

