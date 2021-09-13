Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 113.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 10.03% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $106,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

