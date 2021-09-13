Citigroup Inc. Has $105.64 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Digital Realty Trust worth $105,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,909,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

DLR opened at $155.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.