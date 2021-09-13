Citigroup Inc. Has $112 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $112,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of REM stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.