Citigroup Inc. Has $81.97 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924,690 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $81,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $27,805,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

