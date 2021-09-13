Citigroup Inc. Has $88.65 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 252.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of MGIC Investment worth $88,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

