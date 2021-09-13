Citigroup Inc. Has $91.88 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $91,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

