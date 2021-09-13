Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.52% of United Airlines worth $88,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UAL stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

