Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $125,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.