Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.