Citigroup Inc. Purchases 149,913 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.43% of Tractor Supply worth $91,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $204.85 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $207.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

