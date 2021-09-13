Citigroup Inc. Purchases 347,180 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of D.R. Horton worth $119,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

