Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $108,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK opened at $205.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

