Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,811 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Fortinet worth $96,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $310.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.