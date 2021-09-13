Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $16.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $67.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million.

CZWI opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

