City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rating Increased to Buy at CLSA

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.30. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

