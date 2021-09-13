Civilization Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $27.15 million and $72,675.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

