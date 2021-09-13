Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.