Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $99.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $101.20 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $473,034 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 61.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $927.47 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

