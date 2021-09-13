Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $255,476.98 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $100.89. 351,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,264. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.